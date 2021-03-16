Mother of Walayar victims to challenge Kerala CM in Dharmadam

Mother of the two minor girls, who were raped and killed at Walayar, will contest against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from Dharmadam in the coming Assembly election.
Declaring her decision to contest at Thrissur Press Club on Tuesday she said she will contest as an independent candidate. “I don’t want support from the Sangh Parivar.”
“I am contesting the election to seek justice for my children. I want action against DySP Sojan, who scuttled the investigation and denied justice for my children even after their death. He pushed me to the streets for agitation. There are many police personnel who deny justice for poor people like me. There are many people like me who are suffering silently. I have taken the decision to contest for bringing them justice,” she said.
She recently tonsured her head in protest against the government, which hesitated to take action against police personnel to scuttle the investigation in the Walayar case. She has been observing Sathyagraha from January 26 in Palakkad seeking justice for her children. She said she will campaign against the government across the state.
Her minor girls aged 13 and 9 were found dead in their house in 2017.
