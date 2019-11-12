Mother of Walayar victims moves HC

The mother of Walayar girls, who were found sexually assaulted and dead, has approached the Kerala High Court to reverse the trial court judgement of acquitting two accused in the case.

The mother sought to punish the accused “for the maximum term of the offence committed by them or to direct a de novo trial and also a further direction for appointment of a new prosecutor, thus rendering justice.”

Appeals against the acquittal of the other accused will be filed shortly, said C.P. Udayabhanu, the lawyer who represents the mother in the Kerala High Court.

Criticising that the trial court dealt with the case in a causal manner, the mother submitted that the impugned order of acquittal was nothing but a mockery of justice, which would amount to perpetration of gross and irreparable injustice. The lower court judgement suffered from illegality, manifested errors as well as perversity, warranting the interference of the High Court, she submitted.

The mother submitted that the investigating agency succumbed to the political pressure and obeyed its political masters to pave the escape route for their members in the case.

The trial court judge detached himself from the proceedings, allowing himself to be pushed to the sidelines and watched the battle between the prosecution and the defence during the trial as a mere spectator or rather as silent umpire, she submitted.