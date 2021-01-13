Mother of Walayar girls plans indefinite fast

The mother of the two minor girls of Walayar, who had been found dead in mysterious circumstances in their house four years ago, said here on Wednesday that she would launch an indefinite satyagraha from January 27 demanding action against the police officers who had allegedly scuttled the case.

“I will die fasting on the street if no action is taken against the police officer who investigated the case,” said the mother.

The parents of the girls, backed by the Walayar Samara Samithi, decided to launch the agitation demanding action against the police officer in the wake of the State government deciding to transfer the case to the CBI.

The High Court had found gross lapses in the investigation and the prosecution of the case.

V.K. Sreekandan, MP, inaugurated the day-long agitation by the Samara Samithi at Walayar on Wednesday. Former minister V.C. Kabeer addressed the protesters.

Samitih president Vilayodi Venugopal announced the agitation plans. Patron C.R. Neelakandan delivered the keynote address.