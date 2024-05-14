Mother of Sidharthan opposes bail pleas of accused

The mother of Sidharthan J.S. who, according to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), committed suicide after being repeatedly humiliated, assaulted and harassed by senior students of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, in Wayanad, has opposed the bail pleas of the nine accused in the death case and stated before the High Court that the CBI preliminary chargesheet had revealed that all the accused were involved in assaulting her son and lynching him.

In a statement opposing the bail pleas of the accused, Sheeba M.R., mother of Sidharthan, also said that she seriously disagreed with the finding in the report of the CBI which endorsed the version of the police that Sidharthan had committed suicide.

It was clear that the persons who gave statements made all attempts to hide the cause of the death from the investigating officer. The fellow students were not prepared to speak the truth to the police since they feared that they would also face the fate of Sidharthan.

There was every chance of getting sufficient evidence to charge the accused with murder during further investigations by the CBI.

If the accused were released on bail, they would interfere with the investigation and witnesses would not speak the truth, she said. She also sought to implead in the bail petitions.

