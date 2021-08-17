Mother of Kerala woman who joined Islamic State seeks Govt. help for her return

NEW DELHI

She was released from prison in Kabul by Taliban

The Government of India should help find the women who had gone to Afghanistan to join the Islamic State (IS), mother of one of the women said on August 17, as turmoil gripped that nation. K. Bindu, mother of Nimisha Fathima said she has heard her daughter was released from a prison in Kabul by the Taliban but has not received any information about her whereabouts.

“I am extremely worried and expect the Government of India to find out my daughter. I heard that she has been freed but there is no confirmation of that and I am unable to understand the condition that my daughter is currently in,” said Ms. Bindu. Latest reports have revealed that the Taliban regime in Kabul has freed a large number of convicts from two major prisons in Kabul that held a several fighters of the IS.

With the release of the women and other members of IS security agencies have heightened alert to locate them. However, it is not yet known where the Indians are at present after their release. The Hindu has earlier reported that four Indian women who had accompanied their husbands to join the Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP) are unlikely to be allowed to return to the country.

The women, all from Kerala went to Nangarhar in Afghanistan during 2016-'17 accompanied by their husbands and continued to stay there. In course of various military incidents, the husbands were killed and the women were captured by the government of President Ashraf Ghani. They were subsequently contacted by Afghan civil society outfits that wanted to repatriate them according to the wishes of the women. However, they remained in prison till being released by the Taliban after the capture of Kabul.

Former ambassador of India K.P. Fabian has supported Ms. Bindu's call, saying that this is a humanitarian issue that has to be dealt with urgently. “The mother is distressed as her daughter along with other women from India are untraced despite reports suggesting that they were freed some days ago. Therefore the government must help in locating the women,” said Mr Fabian.