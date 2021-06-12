Mother of IS recruit seeks release of her daughter

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Centre hesitant to bring her back from Afghanistan

The Centre’s disinclination to permit the return of four Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP)-recruits has shattered the confidence of Bindu Sampath, the mother of Nimisha alias Fathima Isa, one of those languishing in an Afghanistan prison.

Nevertheless, the Thiruvananthapuram native has resolved to continue her five-year-long battle to bring her daughter and granddaughter to Indian soil.

“How can the government abandon us at a time of crisis? We never expected them to break our trust when my daughter could have been brought to her motherland after so many years,” the 54-year-old woman asks from her home at Attukal, near Thiruvananthapuram.

The news reported by The Hindu came as a blow for Ms. Sampath who has been repeatedly petitioning leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

“I have been knocking on all doors in New Delhi for many years. Sadly, none of our leaders have responded to my pleas, despite the government claiming to strive to protect the interests of Hindus. My son, an Army Major, and I have always served the country. Ironically, the Afghanistan authorities had responded to a mail seeking details of her well-being,” Ms. Sampath, a trustee of the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple, says.

She urged the Centre to extradite Nimisha and her daughter to the country and face trial for the crimes she has committed. “I have full faith in our rule of law and the justice system. I have no qualms in letting my daughter face punishment for her mistakes. We only hope that it happens in our country and not in a foreign land.”

Ms. Sampath says those who had ‘brainwashed’ her child walk scot-free, despite her seeking action against them.

“Five people, including Nimisha, who studied together in a private dental college in Kasaragod had left the country to join the extremist organisation. Besides, my daughter had revealed her room-mate’s role in convincing her to convert to Islam. No agency has bothered to investigate their roles,” she alleges.