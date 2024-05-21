ADVERTISEMENT

Mother of Dalit law student hails Kerala HC verdict

Updated - May 21, 2024 02:15 am IST

Published - May 21, 2024 02:14 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court building in Ernakulam. | Photo Credit: VIBHU H

The mother of the deceased Dalit law student, who was raped and killed in Parumbavoor, has expressed satisfaction about the Kerala High Court verdict upholding the death sentence awarded to the lone accused Ameerul Islam.

Responding to the verdict, she, however, said that her daughter’s soul will rest in place only after the verdict is executed and the accused is hanged.

“I will be feeling complete satisfaction only when he is hanged, which should be carried out at the earliest. This was the day I was waiting for. He should suffer the same pain my daughter went through. No other woman should face similar fate ever,” she said.

The mother also thanked all the people who stood with her and helped her during her days of suffering and hardship.

