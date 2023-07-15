ADVERTISEMENT

Mother fined ₹26,000 for letting minor boy ride her scooter with two pillion riders

July 15, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

A woman who allowed his minor son to ride her scooter with two pillion riders has been slapped with a fine of ₹26,000. Pronouncing the verdict here recently, the Thrissur Chief Judicial Magistrate Court ordered that she has to undergo imprisonment of five days if she failed to pay the fine.

The Motor Vehicles department booked the 17-year-old Plus Two student, who rode his mother’s scooter with two of his friends from Poochetty on January 20, 2023. The MVD field a case against the parents.

The court also observed that only the boy, who was riding the scooter, wore a helmet and he was riding the scooter at a high speed. The court exempted the father as the mother was the owner of the scooter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US