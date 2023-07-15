Mother fined ₹26,000 for letting minor boy ride her scooter with two pillion riders

July 15, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Thrissur

A woman who allowed his minor son to ride her scooter with two pillion riders has been slapped with a fine of ₹26,000. Pronouncing the verdict here recently, the Thrissur Chief Judicial Magistrate Court ordered that she has to undergo imprisonment of five days if she failed to pay the fine.

The Motor Vehicles department booked the 17-year-old Plus Two student, who rode his mother’s scooter with two of his friends from Poochetty on January 20, 2023. The MVD field a case against the parents.

The court also observed that only the boy, who was riding the scooter, wore a helmet and he was riding the scooter at a high speed. The court exempted the father as the mother was the owner of the scooter.