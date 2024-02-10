ADVERTISEMENT

Mother, daughter among three drowned in river in Kozhikode

February 10, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Kozhikode

The incident took place at Chathamangalam near Kunnamangalam in Kozhikode on Saturday evening

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons, including a 46-year-old woman and her 28-year-old daughter hailing from Wayanad district, drowned in a river at Chathamangalam near Kunnamangalam in Kozhikode on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Mini, her daughter Athira, and their relative’s 13-year-old son Adwaith Shaiju hailing from Kunnamangalam.

The incident took place near Pulikkamannukadavu around 5.45 p.m. when they were bathing in the river. Sources said Mini and Athira drowned while trying to save Adwaith.

Fire and rescue services personnel from the Vellimadukunnu station said Mini and Athira were on a visit to their relative’s house at Kunnamangalam. Siluja Shaiju, their relative, had a providential escape and was admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, they said.

The bodies were shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. Rescue personnel said local residents responded quickly to the situation and managed to save Siluja.

