Mother convicted for infanticide

March 06, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A young mother, who killed her newborn baby boy, was sentenced to life imprisonment and slapped with a fine of ₹50,000 by a trial court here on Wednesday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge K. Soman, who tries cases related to atrocities and sexual violence against women and children, convicted Salini, 37, of Thiruvaniyoor for the offence.

The prosecution case was that the accused committed infanticide and honour killing against her newborn, whom she conceived from a man other than her husband.

The court dismissed the woman’s argument that her husband had taken the child away from her and thrown into a nearby quarry.

