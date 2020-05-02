Kerala

Mother, children found dead

A 24-year-old woman and her two children were found dead inside their house at Kuzhalmannam on Saturday. Krishnakumari and her children, Agnesh, 5, and five-month-old Agneya, were reportedly found dead when her husband Mahesh reached home at midday. The woman is suspected to have hanged herself after poisoning the children.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available at the State’s health helpline 104, Maithri suicide prevention helpline 0484 2540530, Thanal helpline 0495-2760000, and Direct Intervention System For Health Awareness 1056.

