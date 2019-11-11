Mother, child found dead

A 31-year-old woman and her nine-month-old child were found dead inside a well near their house at Vellannur near Kunnamangalam on Monday.
Kunnamangalam police said it was suspected to be a case of suicide. The incident took place when the other family members, including Nijina’s husband, were away for a funeral ceremony at Tirur in Malappuram district in the morning.
The police registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code.
Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling by calling the Indian Medical Association’s Thanal, a Kozhikode-based centre, at 0495-2760000.
