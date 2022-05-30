Mother and endosulfan-affected daughter found dead

Primary investigation reveals that mother could have strangulated her daughter

A mother and her endosulfan-affected daughter were found dead at Chamundikunnu in Panathadi village here on Monday evening.

According to the police, the mother, 58-year-old Vimala Kumari, wife of Ragunathan Nair, and her 28-year-old endosulfan-affected daughter Reshma were found dead inside their house.

While Reshma was lying dead on the bed, Vimala was found hanging in the kitchen. There was a towel around Reshma’s neck and a preliminary investigation suggested that the mother may have strangled her daughter before ending her own life.

In addition to her daughter, Vimala, who was a cook at Chamundikunnu Government Higher Secondary School in the Rajapuram police station limits, has two sons — Ranjith and Manu.

According to a statement given by the neighbours to the police, Reshma was at a private special school in Parappa and was reportedly asked to leave the institution as she had an aggressive nature and was assaulting other children.

Vimala’s husband had died eight years ago and her two sons are living in Ernakulam and Perala in Kasaragod. It was one of Vimala’s daughters-in-law who had seen the bodies.

Meanwhile, the forensic team has been called to the spot and the bodies will be sent for postmortem after the inquest procedure.