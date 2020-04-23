Mother and daughter stray canines’ saviours

Stray dogs are often neglected, beaten and left to fend for themselves. When the nationwide lockdown was imposed last month to tackle the spread of COVID-19 pandemic strays have been pushed to the verge of starvation.

Following this, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan himself urged people to feed dogs and other stray animals.

Lockdown misery

But before the clarion call, a mother-daughter duo from Valiyachudukadu in Alappuzha municipality has been ensuring canines on the streets of Alappuzha do not go hungry during the lockdown.

For the past several weeks, Sobha Reghuraman, a beautician, and her daughter Reshma Reghuraman, a quality assistant engineer in a company in Ernakulam, are setting out in their car every evening with buckets filled with cooked rice, chicken parts, pet food, biscuits and bread to feed some 150 roaming dogs at Pulayanvazhi, Vellakinar, Town Hall, Kallupalam, Convent Square, Dutch Square, Beach among other places.

“When we approach the Beach, they will approach our vehicle with tails wagging. They are my kids and friends. Feeding them gives me a sense of huge joy and relief,” says, Ms. Sobha. An animal lover, she started feeding stray dogs three years ago after finding two puppies abandoned and in a sorry state in front of her house.

“I provided care, food and brought them back to life. Then I started feeding a small number of dogs near my house and I was touched by their affection every day when I returned home from my job. This led me to hit the road every evening with my car and give food to dogs in other places,” she says.

Prior to the lockdown, Ms. Sobha was feeding around 60 strays. However, the number has more than doubled during the lockdown days after most of the restaurants and shops that serve as a source of food for dogs downed its shutters.

After the imposition of restrictions, Reshma, who is working from home, joined her mother in her efforts. They largely use their own money for the purpose. “Apart from using our own income, some of my colleagues, family friends and like-minded people are also contributing. This is helping to feed more strays,” says Ms. Reshma.

Ire of the public

They have faced the ire of the public numerous times but remains steadfast in their voluntary efforts. Apart from feeding them, they help shelter abandoned dogs and provide medical care to those in need of it.

The duo has urged authorities to construct shelters for the abandoned animals in Alappuzha.