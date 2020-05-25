Kerala

Mother alleges daughter was murdered

Victim was found dead in Goa recently

The mother of a 21-year-old woman, who was found dead in Goa recently, has alleged that her daughter was murdered.

Speaking to reporters, mother of the victim, who is residing in Kasaragod, said that her daughter would not commit suicide. Those who accompanied her daughter were behind the murder, she alleged.

They had earlier lodged a missing complaint with the police about her daughter, she said. However, the victim appeared before the police and the court before leaving with her friends. It is learnt that she later left for Goa with unidentified persons.

She was closely associated with an LGBT organisation.

Sexual abuse

The postmortem report revealed the victim might have been subjected to sexual abuse.

The forensic expert had also hinted that the woman might have been drugged and hanged to death.

The body found 10 km away from her lodging also raised suspicions.

