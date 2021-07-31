Mother, 2 men held for rape of minor girl

PATHANAMTHITTA

31 July 2021 23:25 IST

The Aranmula police probing the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl have arrested three persons, including the victim's mother, in connection with the case.

According to officials, the incident took place on July 28 after the victim’s mother had prompted the girl to go along with two men to an unspecified location on a two-wheeler.

As the girl did not return home the same day, the ward member of the panchayat in which her family live, lodged a police complaint. As the victim returned home the next day, the police subjected her to a medical examination and confirmed the rape.

Accordingly, the victim's mother was taken into custody while the two-remaining accused, identified as Shibin, 32, and his friend Muhammad Shiras (36), were arrested later.

The girl is currently housed at a rescue home.