Most obesity drugs have cardiotoxicity, says expert

November 22, 2022 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Most of the obesity drugs available in the market have cardiotoxicity and there are many gaps which need to be filled in the pharmaceutical sector, according to Professor Tapas K. Kundu, head of transcription and disease laboratory, molecular biology and genetics unit, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), Bengaluru.

Prof. Kundu was delivering a lecture on “Epigenetics and Drug Discovery” at Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) here on Tuesday, in connection with the Foundation Day of the institution.

“As a result of our clinical research, we have developed two molecules and we are in talks with pharma companies for further development. These natural product-based semisynthetic molecules could probably come to the rescue of many adipogenesis-related disorders caused by adipogenesis,” Mr. Kundu said.

Adipogenesis is the process by which fat laden cells develop and accumulate as adipose tissues at various sites within the body. It occurs both during late embryonic development. This can also happen in a mature animal under conditions that promote obesity.

Prof. Kundu said until very recently, adipogenesis was not considered a disease, but Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently announced it as one of the obesity diseases, even though there are many complexities associated with obesity.

Prof. Kundu said RGCB could play an important role in biomedical research in India.

RGCB Director Prof. Chandrabhas Narayana and Dean Dr. T R Santhosh Kumar were present.