Most fires man-made

February 18, Chittanda. Somebody has carelessly set fire to a huge heap of dry leaves on the fringes of the forest, with dry bushes. Those who lit the fire have left it uncared. It was two days back that a forest fire claimed three lives, at Kottambathur, 10 km from Thrissur.

Forest officials say most of the forest fires in the State are man-made.

The three foresters, who went to douse the fire in an acacia forest, taken on lease by Hindustan Newsprint Ltd, at Kottambathur, under Poongode Forest Station, were killed on February 16. The dead were tribal watcher Divakaran, 43, of Vazhachal; temporary watcher Velayudhan, 54, of Kodumbu, and Sankaran, 55, of Chathanchira Colony, Kodumbu. Thick dry bushes at a man’s height were spread across the 475-hectare forest. The HNL had stopped operations in the forest area around four years ago.

“The HNL has not taken any safety measures, including setting up of fire control line, in the last few years in the forest, which is close to human inhabited area, despite two letters sent to them by the Thrissur DFO. Fire load was very high in the area,” said N. Rajesh, DFO, Peechi.

Fire in the forest area at Kottambathur has been frequent, since the HNL stopped its operation, says Asharaf Ali, who stays near the forest. But this is the first time, it claimed lives, he said.

“Firefighting should be seen as the last resort only when all preventives measures have failed, said Mr. Rajesh.

Fire plan in August

“The department makes a fire plan on divisional basis by August every year. Temporary workers will be recruited if needed and special training will be given. Fire-control lines will be set up. Controlled pre-burning in selected areas will be completed by December.” But the Kottambathur forest was left out from the pre-burning drive as it was under the control of the HNL, he added.

But the Kerala Forest Protective Staff Association alleges insufficient safety equipment for the foresters, who are deployed for quelling fires.

“Priority should be given for procuring safety equipment for the foresters. Insurance coverage should be given for temporary workers too,” said M.S. Binu Kumar, State president of the Association.