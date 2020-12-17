Most Corporations go LDF way

Victory in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Kozhikode

A majority of the municipal Corporations in the State stood with the Left Democratic Front, completing the front’s emphatic victory in the local body polls.

While the LDF retained the Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Kozhikode Corporations with decisive wins, it has come close to power in the Kochi Corporation.

The LDF continued its dominance in Thiruvananthapuram by bagging 51 of the 100 seats thus dashing the hopes of the BJP, which could win only 34 seats. The United Democratic Front suffered a humiliating defeat and ended up with just 10 seats, nearly half of its tally last time.

4-decade reign

In Kozhikode, the LDF continued its four-decade legacy by winning 51 of the 75 seats. While the LDF increased its strength by one seat from the 2015 polls, the UDF lost one seat and had to be contented with 17 seats. The BJP retained the seven seats it had won last time.

The only solace for the UDF was the Kannur Corporation where it consolidated its position by winning 34 of the 55 seats.

It was a day of despair for the BJP, which had eyed the Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur Corporations. Though the party retained its seat share in the capital, it could not prevent the LDF from returning to power.

In Thrissur, where the LDF has 24 councillors and the UDF 23, the support of the UDF rebel will decide the winner. Though the BJP retained its seat share of six, the party spokesperson and Mayoral candidate B. Gopalakrishnan was trounced at the Kuttankulangara division. The bypoll to be held in the Pullazhi division following the death of the LDF candidate M.K. Mukundan will also be decisive.

Kollam continued to be a red citadel as the LDF won 39 of the 55 seats. The UDF was reduced to 9 seats against the 16 of the 2015. The BJP made a three-fold growth by winning six seats. The Social Democratic Party of India won one seat here.

LDF hopeful in Kochi

In Kochi, the LDF may return to power after a decade as the front has won 34 of the 74 divisions. While the UDF won 31 seats, the BJP improved its performance by winning 5 seats. As in the case of Thrissur, the support of Independent candidates will be crucial for the LDF to swing the fortune in its favour. The poll managers of both the UDF and the LDF have initiated negotiations with the independent candidates in both the Thrissur and Kochi Corporations to win over their trust.

(With inputs from the Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Thrissur, Kannur, and Kozhikode bureaus)