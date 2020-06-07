Most churches not to reopen

KOCHI

07 June 2020 18:21 IST

Parishes can take own decision by adhering to COVID-19 norms

Various Christian denominations have decided against reopening churches for worship immediately in the wake of the State government deciding to permit places of worship to open with some restrictions from June 9.

The decision has been taken in view of the danger still posed by COVID-19 pandemic and possible spread of the virus.

The Latin archdiocese of Varapuzha has told parishes to take their own decisions on reopening churches. An official statement from the archdiocese said on Sunday that some of the parishes had advised caution and that there was no need for hurry in reopening churches. Therefore, it will be up to the parishes to decide on reopening.

The Jacobite group of the Malankara church has asked the vicars of parishes to reopen only if they are able to conform to the conditions laid down by the government on reopening.

A circular from Catholicos Baselios Thomas I said the believers should take great care and should follow the guidelines laid down by the government and asked people, who have come from other countries or from other States, to ensure that they stayed in isolation and did not come to the church. The Catholicos asked volunteer groups to ensure that the instructions were followed strictly.

A circular from the headquarters of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar church said churches under its jurisdiction would remain closed till June 30 in view of the danger posed by the pandemic.

The circular said the decision was taken in consultation with the parish vicars and others. The churches will remain open to individuals, who want to offer prayers. All have been advised to follow the restrictions imposed by the government.

Accordingly, marriage functions should see the participation of not more than 50 people, while ceremonies such as baptism can have up to 20 persons participating. The guidelines issued by the authorities should be strictly followed, the circular said.