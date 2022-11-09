Mosquito control measures instensified in Kollam

The district administration has intensified precautionary measures to prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases after several dengue cases and one Zika virus case have been reported from Kollam.

District Collector Afsana Parveen instructed the Health department to carry out an intensive cleaning drive in the Shaktikulangara region considering the chances of a possible spread. In a study conducted by the department recently, the presence of disease-causing mosquitoes was found in the area.

“Waterlogging should be avoided completely. Ensure source destruction by removing unused clam shells, husks, containers, tires and other sources of waste. Contingent workforce should be made volunteers for cleaning operations,” she said at a meeting held here on Wednesday.

While the activities of ward-level sanitation committees would be made more efficient, more ASHA workers would be deployed in the region. Announcements in boats, morning and evening fogging and pasting of awareness stickers at homes would also be carried out by the department.

An emergency meeting of all local bodies will soon be convened to formulate an action plan to coordinate the measures against mosquito-borne diseases. District Medical Officer Jacob Varghese said that the Zika case was reported in Arulappan Thuruthu. The meeting was attended by Family Health Centre and Community Health Centre doctors and department officials.