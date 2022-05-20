Mosque committees stage protests
KOCHI
Protests were staged by various mosque committees in Ernakulam on Friday against what they alleged as attempts to encroach on Muslims’ places of worship with the support of governments.
The protests, in the backdrop of the controversial claims over the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, were just a token demonstration of the agitation against the attacks on Muslim places of worship and historical monuments, said a press release in this regard.
