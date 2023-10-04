MoRTH approves alignment of NH 183

October 04, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved the alignment of National Highway 183 that connects Theni on National Highway 83 and National Highway 66.

“Approval has been given for the road starting from Kollam High School Junction to Theni and the road will be developed by increasing grading, eliminating black spots and straightening sharp curves,” said N.K.Premachandran, MP, here on Wednesday. The road is being developed with a width of 16 metres while the 12-metre-wide road will be tarred. The tarring includes a 7-metre two-lane carriageway, 2.5-metre wide paved shoulder on both sides and a 2-metre wide utility duct and footpath on both sides. The current road has different widths at different places and the alignment ensures 16-metre width at all places. The proposal is to increase the width of the road from the middle on both sides. Instructions were also given to increase road safety and driver convenience at the meeting convened by the MP and attended by MoRTH officials. Meanwhile, the MP expressed his concerns over not considering the suggestions made by people’s representatives at the meeting convened by the District Collector to discuss the alignment of National Highway 183. “We cannot agree to the proposal to start the development work from Ottakkal Junction in Kadavur through which the present National Highway passes. Development of National Highway 183 should be started from Kollam High School Junction itself and construction of bypass through uninhabited areas is the permanent solution for avoiding acquisition of land in populated areas,” he said. MoRTH’s Kerala head B.T. Sridhara promised that the proposal to start the construction from High School Junction will be considered during the preparation of detailed project report. The proposal to implement the bypass construction as the second phase will also be submitted to the authorities.