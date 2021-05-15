Mortal remains of Soumya Santhosh arrives in Kochi

Kochi:

She died in a rocket attack in the Israeli city of Ashkelon on Tuesday

The mortal remains of Soumya Santhosh, 30, who died in a rocket attack in the Israeli city of Ashkelon on Tuesday, was brought here to the Cochin international airport by an Air India flight. The mortal remains were received by Dean Kuriakose, MP, and P.T. Thomas, MLA. The body was taken to her native place Keerithod in Idukki district.

The body arrived in New Delhi on Saturday morning where Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan and Israeli deputy envoy Rony Yedidia paid their respects to the deceased person. The body arrived in Kochi by an Air India Express flight by 5.30 p.m.

Soumya was working as a caretaker in Ashkelon when the tragedy occurred. She has been working in Israel over the last seven years. Her husband and nine-year-old son are in Kerala.

