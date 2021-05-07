Kerala

Mortal remains of soldier cremated

The mortal remains of Army jawan C.P. Siji were cremated on the premises of his ancestral home at Kuruvanthodu-panikkasserry at Pozhuthana in Wayanad district with military and State honours on Friday.

Siji, a Junior Commissioned Officer attached to the 28 Madras Regiment of the Indian Army, was killed when an avalanche hit him while he was in the line of duty on Tuesday.

Siji’s body was brought to his native village at Pozhuthana in the early hours of Friday. The body was kept at his ancestral house at Pozhuthana for the public to pay homage. District Collector Adeela Abdulla and Joint Police Superintendent Ajith Kumar paid homage.

