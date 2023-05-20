ADVERTISEMENT

Mortal remains of man killed in Sudan violence brought to Kerala

May 20, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The mortal remains of Albert Augustine who was killed after being hit by a stray bullet during violence in Sudan were brought to Kerala on Friday night. According to NoRKA-Roots, the field agency of the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NoRKA), the mortal remains were brought to India in an Air Force evacuation aircraft on Friday night and subsequently to the Calicut international airport. NoRKA-Roots authorities who received the mortal remains at the airport took them to the native place of the deceased in Kannur by road during the night itself. The wife and the daughter of Augustine who were with him during the time of the accident were earlier evacuated by the Indian authorities and brought to Kerala on April 27. Augustine was hit by a stray bullet and succumbed to his injuries at his flat in Sudan on April 15.

