GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mortal remains of Keralite killed in Israel taken to Kollam

March 09, 2024 12:14 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

PTI
Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan consoles the family members of Patnibin Maxwell, an Indian worker who was killed in an attack in Israel, in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan consoles the family members of Patnibin Maxwell, an Indian worker who was killed in an attack in Israel, in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The mortal remains of Patnibin Maxwell, the Indian youth killed in a missile attack in Israel, were brought to Kerala in an Air India flight from Delhi on Friday evening.

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan and Israeli Consul General to India Tammy Ben-Haim were present at the Thiruvananthapuram airport to receive Maxwell’s body.

Maxwell’s brothers and relatives accompanied the mortal remains that were taken to his hometown in Kollam by road from the State capital. The funeral, according to relatives, will be held on Saturday at Kollam by 4 p.m.

“We thank the Israeli government for cooperating well with the Indian government and taking initiatives to bring Maxwell’s mortal remains to India without delay,” Mr. Muraleedharan said.

He said the paperwork was under way to provide compensation for the family of Maxwell.

Lamenting the incident as highly unfortunate, Ms. Ben-Haim, who had flown down from Bengaluru to receive the mortal remains, said the Israeli government was waging a war against terrorism and doing everything to protect the natives and foreign nationals in the country from terror attacks.

“We will take care of the family of Maxwell and are working out a compensation plan for his family. The Israeli government is with the family at this unfortunate time, and we will do everything to share their grief,” Ms. Ben-Haim said.

She said Maxwell was killed and two others were injured in a missile attack from the Lebanon side.

Maxwell was killed and another two were injured on Monday when an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon struck an orchard near Israel’s northern border community of Margaliot. All three were from Kerala.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.