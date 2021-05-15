Mortal remains of Kerala woman killed in rocket attack in Israel reaches India

Soumya Santosh was killed on May 11.

The mortal remains of Idukki native Soumya Santosh, who was killed in a rocket attack in Israel, was received by Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan in New Delhi on May 15.

She was killed on May 11 evening.

The body arrived in Delhi in a chartered flight and will reach Nedumbassey by noon. It will be taken to Keerithode in Idukki later.

Mr. Muraleedharan tweeted, “With a heavy heart, received the mortal remains of Ms. Soumya Santhosh in Delhi and paid my last respects. CDA of Israel Embassy, RonyYedidia also joined.”

“I empathise with the pain and sufferings of the family of Ms. Soumya. More strength to them,” the Minister said.

Soumya’s husband Santosh and their son survive her.

Some television channels reported that she was employed as a caretaker in an Israeli household since 2014. A news website claimed that Soumya was on a video call with her family when a rocket struck the neighbourhood.