Mortal remains of deceased soldier Thomas Cherian reaches Thiruvananthapuram

Published - October 03, 2024 11:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The relatives of deceased soldier, Thomas Cherian, with his mortal remains at the Air Force Station in Shangumughom, Thiruvananthapuram, on Thursday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The mortal remains of the deceased soldier Thomas Cherian, who died in a plane crash 56 years ago, were received at the Air Force Station, Shangumughom on Thursday with full military honours.

Cherian, a craftsman in the Indian Army Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME), died when an An-12 aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed over the Rohtang Pass in Himachal Pradesh in 1968. The mortal remains of four victims, including Cherian, were found two days ago.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Tourism Suresh Gopi; Health Minister Veena George; Pangode Military Station Commander Brigadier Salil M.P.; Air Force Station Commander Group Captain T.N. Manikandan; District Collector Anu Kumari, Sainik Welfare Board Director Captain Sheeba and other officials of the Indian Army and Air Force, and the relatives of deceased soldier including his brother Thomas Thomas paid homage to the departed soul. The mortal remains of the deceased soldier are kept in the Military Hospital at Pangode and will be taken to his hometown in Elanthoor, Pathanamthitta on Friday for his last rites with full military honours.

