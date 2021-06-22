More youngsters may be involved in gold smuggling gangs, say police

MALAPPURAM/PALAKKAD

22 June 2021 20:44 IST

Eight persons from Cherpulassery were arrested after the road accident at Ramanattukara on Monday morning

Many more youngsters were suspected to have been involved in the gold smuggling gangs whose activities got partly exposed with the accident that killed five persons at Ramanattukara on Monday morning.

Although eight persons from Cherpulassery were arrested, the police said they were yet to get good leads to reach the kingpins of the gangs. Two persons had escaped from the scene soon after the accident.

Those in police custody were Saleem P., 29; Mubashir M., 27; Mohammed Fayas, 29; Suhail M., 24; Fasal C., 24; Mustafa V., 26; Shanid K.V., 32; and Hassan P.P., 35.

“Most reports we read about the incident on social media and in local newspapers were either spiced or cooked up. Even the story about the exchange of gunfire between the Koduvally and Cherpulassery gangs was false. No such thing happened. What really happened was a planned dacoity that resulted in a chase, but no fight took place between them,” said Sujith Das S., District Superintendent of Police.

The police said two of the five dead had criminal history. There were cases against Nasar Vadakkethil, 28, and Thahir Shah, 21, in Cherpulassery and Koppam police stations. The police said they had been involved in an attack on a house at Mappattukara.

Mr. Das said that those in police custody had gone to provide cover for the gold smuggling gang. The gangs based in Koduvally and other parts of the State were likely to turn inactive for a few weeks. The police said they would also look into possible links between gold smuggling and drug rackets in the State.