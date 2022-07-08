More works to be taken up under MGNREGS

Collector undertakes site visits to evaluate progress of works

Collector undertakes site visits to evaluate progress of works

KOLLAM Works related to water conservation, anganwadi renovation, small-scale industrial unit building, pond rejuvenation and afforestation will also be made part of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), District Collector Afsana Parveen has said.

The decision was announced after site visits to evaluate the progress of various works in Mukhathala block and Mayyanad grama panchayat recently. While the ongoing works were found satisfactory, plans to brings in more fields were also explained. Umayanallur Chira will be included in the Amrit Sarovar project so that it can be used for irrigation and aquaculture after rejuvenation. A joint project will be formulated with the support of local bodies for the same.

A plant nursery will be set up on the premises of the Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) factory in Kottiyam. Eight types of saplings that include rambutan, mango and cashew will be made available at the nursery. The construction of a new building for the industrial unit in Mayyanad panchayat will also be included in the scheme.

The Collector instructed to ensure the timely implementation of projects after assessing the sanitation works handled by Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme workers. She added that the possibility to add diverse activities in the scheme will be explored.