More women likely in AMMA’s top rung

A general body meeting of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) to be held here on Sunday is likely to ratify certain amendments to its by-laws that include improved representation of women on its executive committee and formation of an internal complaints committee.

The amendments will pave way for the inclusion of four women on the executive committee. The post of vice president is likely to be reserved for women, according to representatives of the association. The general body meeting will discuss and approve the formation of an internal complaints committee in AMMA.

The decision to amend the by-laws emerged after the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) stepped up its demand for increased representation for women in the executive committee and recommended formation of an internal complaints committee in the association.

AMMA promise

Actor Mohanlal, president of the association, had said after a meeting with WCC representatives in August that the by-laws would be amended. Actors Revathy, Padmapriya, and Parvathy had represented the WCC in the meeting.

The WCC had asked AMMA to constitute a complaints committee against sexual harassment in terms of the Supreme Court guidelines in the Vishaka case.