October 10, 2023 - Kozhikode

More women celebrities are to take part in various sessions under the ‘Thirike Schoolil’ campaign of the Kudumbashree in the district in the coming days.

After launching the campaign with 25 women celebrities to mark the 25th anniversary of the Kudumbashree on Sunday, the district mission is now roping in more celebrities to inspire its workers who are going back to school in 82 CDSs across the district.

“We have received good response from our members. We will have more successful women from different walks of life taking part in sessions to be held under different CDSs. The final list will be ready in a few days,” said R. Sindhu, district coordinator, Kudumbasree Mission.

The ‘Thirike Schoolil’ campaign is being held across the State to redefine the functioning of the Kudumbashree machinery. The classes are defined in such a way that the successes and failures in the past will be analysed to come up with a new vision. Also, members will be equipped to move ahead embracing the changes of the modern world.

District panchayat president Sheeja Sasi inaugurated the campaign at the district level on Sunday at the Thiruvangoor Higher Secondary School. Classes were held at 74 centres on Sunday, but more centres are to be added in the coming days. More than 4.5 lakh Kudumbashree members are part of the campaign.

The district mission has already garnered appreciation for the various programmes organised in the run-up to the campaign, including proclamation rallies, video shows, and bike rallies.

