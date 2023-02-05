More wetland birds flying in to escape climate change

February 05, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The findings, at the first place, paint a rosy picture on the quality of bird habitats in the Vembanad region. A closer look, however, suggests that it serves as one of the most visible warning signs signalling the dramatic change to our eco-system.

The Vembanad Water Bird count 2023, conducted by the Department of Forests and Wildlife in association with the Kottayam Nature Society, has recorded a 37% rise in the number of waterbirds in and around the wetland eco-system. As many as 14,178 birds belonging to 67 species and 18 families were enumerated from 10 sites across the region during the survey, held on January 15.

The survey, according to the organisers, marks a considerable increase of 3,881 birds from the numbers recorded last year. Of the total birds counted, Cormomorants constituted the largest group, followed by Egrets. The total number of migratory ducks, meanwhile, went up to 1,082 from 549 in the previous year.

With 3,609 birds, Vembanad Lake recorded the maximum number of birds was seen at Vembanad Lake while the Thanneermukkom Bund and Nedumudy-Poothappandy areas reported the second and third highest concentration of birds.

With just 36 sightings, the KTDC Toust complex at Kumarakom reported the least number of birds.

Birds that are listed near-threatened by the IUCN, such as Spotbilled Pelican Pelecanus philippensis, Oriental Darter Anhinga melanogaster, Oriental White Ibis, etc. were also spotted during the survey.

The usual flock of ducks in the region, however, was mostly missing due to intensive agriculture activity. The surveyors also noticed a change in the behavioural pattern of the migratory birds like Painted Storks and Open-billed Storks, which now remain unfazed of the human movements.

The birders, meanwhile, raised concerns over a considerable increase in the sightings of Brahminy Kites across the region to 296 from 169 last year. The trend, according to them, points to a possible increase in pollution across the region.

“The survey has found that a huge number of birds such as Pelicans and painted storks, which are found in drier parts of the country, sizzling across the wetlands here. It clearly assembles evidence towards the birds flying in to escape a warming climate,” said Sreekumar B., coordinator, Vembanad Waterbird Count 2023.