More weekly trains between Mumbai, Kanyakumari

January 02, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

In view of heavy demand, Southern Railway will operate weekly trains between Mumbai CSMT– Kanyakumari and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Kanyakumari stations. Train No. 01461 Mumbai CSMT– Kanyakumari Superfast Special will leave Mumbai CSMT at 3.30 p.m. on Thursday and reach Kanyakumari at 11.20 p.m. on the next day. In the return direction, the train (No. 01462 Kanyakumari–Mumbai CMST Superfast Special) will leave Kanyakumari at 2 .15 p.m. on Saturday and reach Mumbai CMST at 11.00 p.m. the next day.

The Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Kanyakumari Special Train ( No. 01463) will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 3.30 p.m. on Thursdays, January 12 and 19, and reach Kanyakumari at 11.20 p.m. on the next day. In the return direction, the train (Train No. 01464 Kanyakumari–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Special) will leave Kanyakumari at 2.15 p.m. on Saturdays, January 14 and 21, and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 11.00 p.m. the next day.

