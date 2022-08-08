More water to be released from Idukki reservoir by Monday evening

The increased release of water is meant as a precautionary measure to maintain the water level within the safety threshold

Water is released from Cheruthoni Dam after it was opened due to rise in water level on Sunday, August 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

More water will be released from the Idukki reservoir by opening all five shutters of the Cheruthoni dam on August 8 (Monday) evening for stabilising the water level, Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine said.

At the moment, three shutters are open. The discharge from the reservoir will be increased from 150 cumecs to 200 cumecs by 2 p.m. today. By 3 p.m. all five shutters will be raised and the discharge will be upped to 250 cumecs. The plan is to increase the release to 300 cumecs by 4.30 p.m. today.

Precautionary measure

Mr. Augustine said that the increase in the release of water is meant as a precautionary measure to maintain the water level within the safety threshold. It will also help to avoid a sudden discharge of a huge volume in the event of water level rising abruptly.

Kerala has also requested Tamil Nadu to draw more water from the Mullaperiyar reservoir, which is upstream to the Idukki reservoir. The inflow into Mullaperiyar has increased due to heavy rainfall in the catchment area, the Minister said. He also advised people residing on the banks of Periyar river to exercise caution. The Idukki district administration, the Police and the Fire and rescue service reviewed the arrangements.