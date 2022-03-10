More villages to be on wild boar hotspot list

Saseendran promises land for the deserving in Pathanamthitta

Amidst widespread concerns over the exclusion of several villages in Pathanamthitta from the hotspot list for wild boar menace, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has promised steps to rectify the anomaly.

Addressing a meeting held at the District Collectorate here on Thursday, Mr. Saseendran said payment of compensation arrears to farmers who had suffered crop loss in wildlife attacks would be completed by the end of April. He also spoke of the plans by the Forest department to open grievance address cells for the public.

“The list of hotspots , being prepared as part of declaring wild pigs as vermin, contains a very limited number of villages from Pathanamthitta. More villages will be added to this list,’‘ declared the Minister.

Pointing out that the awarding of title deeds to about 7,000 people in the district was caught in a legal tangle, he promised steps to revive the proposal and provide land to the deserving. A high-level meeting of legislators from Pathanamthitta will soon be held in Thiruvananthapuram for bringing the issues related to the district’s tourism sector to the attention of the authorities.

Road through forest

Konni legislator K.U. Janeesh Kumar, who spoke on the occasion, urged the Forest department to ease restrictions on road construction through forests. The department should also expedite issuance of no objection certificate for the transaction of land adjoining the forest, he said.

Ranni legislator Pramod Narayanan called for the constitution of a special body to formulate a sustainable solution to wildlife attacks. “Several farmers in Ranni have been on the verge of abandoning their farmlands due to the increasing wildlife attacks. In the long run, this will have a definite impact on food security,” he said. Health Minister Veena George and District Collector Divya S. Iyer were present.