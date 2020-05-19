More vigil at RTC bus stations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

19 May 2020 23:00 IST

297 people arrive in capital by the second Rajdhani Express

With the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) set to resume services within the district on Wednesday, the police will step up vigil at bus stations that are likely to witness crowding after nearly two months. Focus will also shift towards the operation of autorickshaws and taxis to ensure that they function in accordance with the government guidelines.

District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram city) Balram Kumar Upadhyay said commuters found without masks would not be permitted to travel. Such violators will be charged with petty cases.

Meanwhile, the State capital on Tuesday received 297 people who came in the second Rajdhani Express to arrive from New Delhi since the imposition of the lockdown. They were subjected to medical screening upon their arrival at Thiruvananthapuram Central. As many as 156 among them came from COVID-19 red zones and 37 people were sent to institutional quarantine. None of the passengers were diagnosed with any symptoms of the disease.

A total of 354 passengers, including 239 men, 115 women, and 32 children, boarded a special Rajdhani Express to New Delhi from Thiruvananthapuram Central on Tuesday night.

149 through Inchivila

Besides, 149 people, including 99 Thiruvananthapuran natives, entered the State through the inter-State border at Inchivila. Forty five people came from various COVID-19 red zones. All of the returnees were directed to remain in home quarantine.

In all, the district administration placed 497 people under observation, thereby increasing the number of people being monitored to 5,914. Among them, 5,400 people have been quarantined at their homes. As many as 471 have been accommodated in the corona care centres in the district. Thirteen symptomatic people were admitted to various hospitals on the day.

The Thiruvananthapuram City police penalised 75 people for failing to wear masks outdoors.

Three others were also booked for various lockdown norms. The Rural police registered 142 cases, arrested 150 people, and seized 72 vehicles.