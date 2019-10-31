More vehicle parking lots for Nilackal

The government has decided to provide more vehicle parking facility for the large number of pilgrims reaching the Nilackal base camp from different parts of the country during the forthcoming Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season that begins on November 16.

District Collector P.B. Noohu inspected the base camp at Nilackal, exploring the possibility of setting up more vehicle parking lots there. Mr. Noohu said a decision in this regard was taken at a recent official meeting convened by the Principal Secretary.

According to Mr. Noohu, the proposal is to convert 20,000 to 30,000 sq m of land at Nilackal into vehicle parking lots.

The Nilackal base camp now houses 17 parking lots with a capacity to park 9,000 vehicles.

He said new parking lots would be set up near the Gau-saala in an eco-friendly manner. Separate roads leading to these parking lots would be constructed in a time-bound manner.

Mr Noohu said temporary accommodation facilities for 500 police personnel on special duty would be provided near the helipad at Nilackal.

This is besides the existing accommodation facility at the base camp. All these temporary facilities, including accommodation and toilets, would be provided before November 15.

N.S.K.Umesh, Additional District Magistrate in charge of Sabarimala; P.T.Abraham, Revenue Divisional Officer, and R.Beenarani, Deputy Collector (Disaster Management), were among those who accompanied the Collector to Nilackal.

The Collector said the photo identity card issued by the police has been made mandatory for all those who would be employed at various shops and hotels and for various other works from Vadasserikkara to the Sannidhanam during the ensuing annual pilgrim season.

Prohibited

In another order issued on Wednesday, the Collector prohibited use of soap, oil, for taking bath in the Pampa river at Pampa in the foothills of Sabarimala to check pollution of the river during the annual pilgrim season.