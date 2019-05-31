More value-added products from milk: Minister

The State government will give more thrust on the production and marketing of value-added products from milk, including UHT milk, to ensure higher income for dairy farmers, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister K. Raju has said.

In a World Milk Day message, the Minister underscored the need to focus on products such as UHT milk, cheese, ghee, baby food and other products.

The long shelf-life UHT milk (milk processed at ultra-high temperatures) was experimentally introduced in the market. Efforts to include it in nutrition schemes implemented with Central and State participation were in the final stage, Mr. Raju said.

‘‘Since it is processed at high temperatures, it is safe and ideal for use in hospitals and for children. It is also an energy-saving product as it need not be preserved in an artificially cooled environment,’’ he said.

Sold in aseptic poly-packs, the milk will remain unspoilt in normal temperatures for 90-180 days, he said. The dairy sector also needs to focus on infant food which accounts for an annual market of ₹2,000 crore in the State. Diversification programmes should also focus on milk-based energy food and drinks, he said.