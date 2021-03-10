More vaccine doses for State

Thiruvananthapuram

10 March 2021 00:09 IST

The State would receive 21,68,830 doses of vaccines soon, said a release issued by the Health Department here on Tuesday.

These will be Covishield vaccines manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. The Thiruvananthapuram region will receive 7,34,500 doses, Ernakulam 8,53,330 doses, and Kozhikode 5,81,000 doses. According to the information, the entire vaccine lot is expected to arrive on Tuesday itself. On Monday, the State had received 48,960 doses of Covaxin vaccine.

Now that vaccine stocks are aplenty, Kerala intends to speed up the vaccination process, the release said.

