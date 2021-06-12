More UG, PG seats in MG University

Around 25% increase in existing capacity for both programmes in affiliated colleges

About 7,500 additional seats will be available for the undergraduate programmes in affiliated colleges of the Mahatma Gandhi University in the new academic year compared to the intake capacity in 2020-21.

The varsity has decided to go for a marginal increase in the number of seats for both the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the academic year 2021-22. Presently, around 55,000 undergraduate seats are available in the affiliated institutions. As per the notification on the marginal increase, the colleges will get an increase of about 25% of the existing capacity for both the undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Stipulations

However, the intake in each undergraduate batch should not exceed 70 while the corresponding figure for postgraduate programmes is 30. About 7,500 postgraduate seats were available as per the figures for the academic year 2020-21. The increase in seats will not be applicable for courses like MBA, MCA, and BEd that are regulated by the provisions prescribed by educational agencies including the All India Council for Technical Education and National Council for Teacher Education.

The online admission schedule will be announced based on the declaration of results of the Class 12 exams conducted by various school boards. The pandemic and subsequent delays in the process had stretched the admission for undergraduate programmes up to December last.

Through CAP

According to university guidelines, 100% seats in government colleges, except those coming under the sports/cultural/physical disability quota, will be filled through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) online. Seventy per cent seats in aided colleges and 50% seats in unaided colleges will also be available under the single-window system. Community merit quota and management quota seats will be filled by the managements concerned. In aided colleges, open quota seats and those earmarked for SC/ST candidates will be filled through the online process.

Fifty per cent of the total number of seats, including seats reserved for SC/ST and SEBC, will be filled through CAP in unaided colleges and for unaided programmes conducted by aided colleges. Ninety per cent of the total seats, including those reserved for SC/ST and SEBC in constituent colleges owned and run by the university, will be filled through CAP.