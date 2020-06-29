More treatment centres to be set up

With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Alappuzha, the district administration has decided to set up more COVID-19 first-line treatment centres.
District Collector A. Alexander on Monday directed authorities concerned to identify auditoriums, hostels and other facilities that could be converted into first-line treatment centres.
A review meeting chaired by Mr. Alexander at the Collectorate decided to seek help from local bodies in identifying the buildings. The Collector directed to test cleaning staff employed at COVID-19 care centres and first-line treatment centres, officials with the Health Department, health workers and migrant workers for SARS-CoV-2 at regular intervals.
It also decided to scale up the number of swab tests to 400 per day. For the purpose, 25 vehicles with cabin facilities will be arranged.
Taxi service
Officials said that special taxi services had been arranged at Cherthala, Alappuzha, Chengannur and Kayamkulam, the dropping points for people coming from abroad and other States. The Regional Transport Officer has been asked to ensure taxis are available at these places. The driver and passenger seats should be separated with a barrier. The drivers should be tested for COVID-19 at regular intervals, the Collector said.
District Police Chief P.S. Sabu, Additional District Magistrate J. Mobi, Deputy Collector Asha C. Abraham, District Medical Officer L. Anithakumari and various department heads attended the meeting.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath