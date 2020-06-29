More treatment centres to be set up

With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Alappuzha, the district administration has decided to set up more COVID-19 first-line treatment centres.

District Collector A. Alexander on Monday directed authorities concerned to identify auditoriums, hostels and other facilities that could be converted into first-line treatment centres.

A review meeting chaired by Mr. Alexander at the Collectorate decided to seek help from local bodies in identifying the buildings. The Collector directed to test cleaning staff employed at COVID-19 care centres and first-line treatment centres, officials with the Health Department, health workers and migrant workers for SARS-CoV-2 at regular intervals.

It also decided to scale up the number of swab tests to 400 per day. For the purpose, 25 vehicles with cabin facilities will be arranged.

Taxi service

Officials said that special taxi services had been arranged at Cherthala, Alappuzha, Chengannur and Kayamkulam, the dropping points for people coming from abroad and other States. The Regional Transport Officer has been asked to ensure taxis are available at these places. The driver and passenger seats should be separated with a barrier. The drivers should be tested for COVID-19 at regular intervals, the Collector said.

District Police Chief P.S. Sabu, Additional District Magistrate J. Mobi, Deputy Collector Asha C. Abraham, District Medical Officer L. Anithakumari and various department heads attended the meeting.