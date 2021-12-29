More trains on Mangaluru-Kozhikode section from Jan. 3

The Palakkad division of the Southern Railway will operate additional trains in the Mangaluru-Kozhikode section beginning January 3.

One reserved express service and three unreserved services will be operated daily.

The Mangaluru Central-Kozhikode daily reserved express will start at 5.15 a.m. from Mangaluru and reach Kozhikode at 10.15 a.m. It will have 10 general second class coaches and will 28 halts.

The Kozhikode-Kannur daily unreserved express, which will start from Kozhikode at 2.05 p.m. will reach Kannur at 4.30 p.m. It will halt at 13 stations.

The Kannur-Charvattur dialy unreserved express special, which will start at 5.30 p.m. from Kannur and reach Charvattur at 6.35 p.m., will halt at nine stations.

The Kannur-Charvattur daily unreserved express, which will start from Charvattur at 6.20 a.m. and reach Mangaluru at 8.30 a.m. will begin service from January 4. It will have stoppages at 11 stations. The stoppage at Kalanad halt station will be notified later, said a release.