More to be engaged as health-care workers

Thiruvananthapuram

18 June 2020 21:48 IST

As part of COVID-19 containment activities

The government is readying a comprehensive proposal to engage more people as health-care workers and deploy them in COVID-19 containment activities if disease transmission becomes intense in the State.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the government proposed to recruit people who were less than 45 years in State government service and give them special training so that they could be engaged as health-care workers to implement COVID-19 containment activities.

Training

Interested students who are in the final year of various health science courses, health-care workers who are now out of job and retired health-care professionals can be trained and deployed wherever their services are required. They will be given special training with the aid of various departments.

NCC and NSS volunteers and Student Police Cadets as well as interested youth who have registered as volunteers would be given training.

Safety of health workers

Mr. Vijayan said that health-care workers on the front line getting infected by SARS-CoV-2 was a matter of concern. The government would examine the issue, identify gaps in safety precautions and do whatever was possible to strengthen safety measures and keep health-care workers safe.

Health-care workers should not be overworked to the point that they were fatigued and exhausted. They should be given opportunities for adequate rest and recovery, he added.