More than half of students in agricultural universities are girls: Union Minister

January 21, 2024 02:05 am | Updated 02:05 am IST - Thrissur

Women are the backbone of society and should work together with men to move the country forward, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje has said.

The Minister was inaugurating the ‘Women Agricultural Entrepreneurship Sector Conference 2024’ jointly organised by the Kerala Agricultural University and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) at Vellanikkara on Saturday.

Ms. Karandlaje said it was a matter of pride that more than half of the students in agricultural universities in India were girls.

With the aim of doubling the income of farmers, the Centre had allocated ₹1 lakh crore for developing agricultural infrastructure, the Minister said adding that State governments should use the amount to prepare infrastructure such as cold storages and food testing laboratories in all districts to produce and export agricultural products.

Ms. Karandlaje called upon the scientific community to develop new varieties of crops in view of climate change and ensure that they reached farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, State Agriculture Minister P. Prasad said the DPR clinics (meant to help farmer entrepreneurs with detailed project reports) started by the government had led to progress in entrepreneurship development.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan said women entrepreneurship in agriculture was the necessity of the times. He said the ‘Ollur krishi samrdhi kootayma’ — a project implemented in the Ollur constituency — was a relevant advance in the field of women agricultural entrepreneurship.

Kerala Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor B. Ashok presided over the ceremony. Geeta Salish, an outstanding entrepreneur in Kerala despite her visual impairment, was honoured by the Union Minister. The Revenue Minister released a video on agriculture entrepreneurs in Kerala.

A directory of women entrepreneurs and a book on the KAU Directorate of Extension, ‘Abode’, was also launched on the occasion.

The zonal women agripreneur conclave was organised with a view to empowering women farmers, promoting agri entrepreneurship, and providing access to diverse and safe food in the Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep region.

