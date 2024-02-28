ADVERTISEMENT

More than five lakh jobs generated in two years, claims P.Rajeeve

February 28, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said here on Wednesday that more than five lakh job opportunities had been generated in Kerala in two years under the Entrepreneurship Year initiative of the State government.

Inaugurating the award distribution ceremony for the best entrepreneurs, district industries centres and local bodies, he said the initiative had produced more than 71,000 women entrepreneurs in the State.

Mr. Rajeeve said the human resource capability of Kerala had to be leveraged well by bringing back expatriate Keralites from across the world.

He announced that an international conclave on Robotics would be conducted in Kochi on July 11 and 12, offering a platform for major Artificial Intelligence companies to showcase their technologies. The Kerala government would conduct the event in association with Digital University, Kerala and Cochin University of Science and Technology.

Principal Secretary (Industries), Suman Billa who presided over the function, said Kerala would become a resilient economy with the growth of MSMEs. KSIDC Managing Director S. Harikishore and senior officials were present.

