More than 850 delegates to attend AIDWA national meet

December 31, 2022 07:40 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Nearly 850 delegates, including representatives from 23 States and two Union Territories, will participate in the 13th national conference of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) to be held in the State capital from January 6 to 9.

The capital is hosting the conference for the second time, the first being 36 years ago in 1986. The AIDWA was formed in 1981.

At a press conference here on Saturday, AIDWA national vice-president and welcome committee chairperson P.K. Sreemathy, central committee member and convener T.N. Seema, and State secretary and general convener C.S. Sujatha said the theme of the national conference was “Struggle in Unity for Equality”.

Danseuse and Chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam deemed to be university Mallika Sarabhai will inaugurate the delegates’ meet of the conference at Tagore Theatre on January 6. CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat will be delivering the keynote address. Aleida Guevara, daughter of revolutionary Che Guevara, and her daughter Estefania Machin Guevara would participate in the inaugural.

A seminar on ‘State-sponsored terror and India today’ would be inaugurated by activist Teesta Setalvad at Gandhi Park at 4 p.m.

The public meeting on January 9, the last day of the meet, would be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Putharikandam Maidanam at 4 p.m.

The AIDWA, with a membership of 98 lakh, had emerged as a leading women’s organisation in the country in these past four decades, playing an important role in women’s struggles, highlighting problems faced by them, and realising various legislations for the betterment of women, they said.