More than 12,000 register for IT job fair ‘Reboot 24’ in Kozhikode

Online registrations for ‘Reboot 24’ crossed the 12,000-mark, as Government Cybepark, in association with Calicut Forum for Information Technology (CAFIT), will roll out one of the biggest job fairs for IT professionals this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seeking to provide a platform to aspirational talents to launch their career or take their skills to the next level, the August 17 event at the Calicut Trade Centre will witness the participation of 100 companies and generate 1,500 employment opportunities.

While IT professionals from all the 14 districts of Kerala would participate in ‘Reboot 24’, registrations had also been made from cities such as Coimbatore, Chennai, and Bengaluru, said a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are encouraged by the aspirations of people in metropolises outside of our State for IT jobs in Kozhikode,” said Cyberpark General Manager Vivek Nair. “Our place has a vibrant ecosystem waiting for them.”

CAFIT Secretary Abdul Gafoor K.V. said the registrants include both beginners and experienced professionals. “For those who couldn’t register online, we will be providing spot registrations,” he said.

The fair will also see the participation of companies functioning from UL Cyberpark and KINFRA IT Park. The event is being held in association with Future Lab, Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission, E-store and Ticket for Events.

Organisers said they expected over 20,000 attendees, including industry experts, seasoned professionals and aspiring talents, engaging in networking, knowledge-sharing and building connections. For registration, visit https://reboot.cafit.org.in/candidate/register.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.